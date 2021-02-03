Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Boosted by Analyst

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for First Financial Bancorp. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of FFBC opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $25.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $86,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 25.8% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 5,334.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

