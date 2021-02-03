Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for First Mid Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FMBH. Stephens raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ FMBH opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $574.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Mid Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $37.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 9.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $49,055.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,395,147.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $181,332.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 212,146 shares in the company, valued at $7,492,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,962 shares of company stock worth $533,869 over the last three months. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

