Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Reduced by Analyst

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of FTI Consulting in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.64. William Blair also issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

NYSE FCN opened at $110.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $144.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,830,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 16.7% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

