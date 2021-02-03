Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Reduced by Analyst

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of FTI Consulting in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.64. William Blair also issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.83 EPS.
NYSE FCN opened at $110.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $144.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.41.
FTI Consulting Company Profile
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.
