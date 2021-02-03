Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Raised by Analyst

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HBT Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HBT Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of HBT stock opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $40.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.04 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in HBT Financial by 89.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in HBT Financial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in HBT Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 32.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

