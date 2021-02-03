Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) – Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Hilltop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Compass Point downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.20. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $33.69.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Azora Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,348,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,759,000 after acquiring an additional 468,426 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 13.1% during the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 575,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after buying an additional 66,607 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 134.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 405,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after buying an additional 232,639 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 42.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 90,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after buying an additional 17,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

