Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Kemper Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kemper in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

KMPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $69.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.90. Kemper has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $85.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Kemper by 1,631.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 50,810 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 108,978 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 85,338 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

