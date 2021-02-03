Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Cut by Piper Sandler

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mackinac Financial in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mackinac Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of MFNC stock opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.94. Mackinac Financial has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 8.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFNC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mackinac Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 43.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 54.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 10.8% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 136,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Mackinac Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

