Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Lifted by Analyst

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,531,457 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $62,035,000 after acquiring an additional 155,623 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 595,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 76,627 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 532,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 112,002 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 9.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 490,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 41,372 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 28,239 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.