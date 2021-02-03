Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for ON Semiconductor Co. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for ON Semiconductor in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $39.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 986,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,293,000 after acquiring an additional 44,617 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,538,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,087,000 after buying an additional 1,489,206 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after buying an additional 27,338 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 22,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,024.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $219,592.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 27,818 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $776,956.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 210,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,129 shares of company stock worth $6,600,143 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

