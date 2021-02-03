Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for ON Semiconductor Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for ON Semiconductor in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

ON stock opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $39.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.77.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 37,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $219,592.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 27,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $776,956.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 210,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,143. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

