Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Lifted by Analyst

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ON. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 75.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $39.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 37,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $219,592.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,295 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,129 shares of company stock worth $6,600,143. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.