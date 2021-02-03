Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Reduced by B. Riley

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report released on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

SBCF opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,055,000 after buying an additional 26,322 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 71.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.6% during the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 237,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 8,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $190,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

