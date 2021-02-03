Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Williams Companies, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) – US Capital Advisors upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Williams Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for The Williams Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WMB. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

WMB opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $22.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

