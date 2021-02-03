Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries Reduced by Scotiabank (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Analysts at Scotiabank reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.05. Scotiabank also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.03 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LYB. Truist boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Argus upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.58.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $88.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $99.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. CX Institutional boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

