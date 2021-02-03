Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Issued By Truist Securiti

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Electronic Arts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the game software company will earn $2.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.55.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.77.

EA stock opened at $148.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $150.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 90,887 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 124,690 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $17,905,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 67,359 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,331,158 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $334,754,000 after purchasing an additional 97,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $711,622.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,127 shares of company stock worth $4,470,842. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.