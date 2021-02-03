Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Crédit Agricole S.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Crédit Agricole in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded Crédit Agricole from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of CRARY stock opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

