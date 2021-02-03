Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Issued By Piper Sandler

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kingstone Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ KINS opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.79 million, a PE ratio of -118.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $8.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.19. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.75 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 18,785 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 197,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 90,820 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

