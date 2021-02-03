Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Community Health Systems, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Community Health Systems in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CYH. TheStreet raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

CYH stock opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,434,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 14,045 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 76.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 72,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 4,268,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $34,189,916.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 16,411,971 shares of company stock worth $139,243,978 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

