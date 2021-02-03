Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Decreased by US Capital Advisors

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.50. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,160,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.6523 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.