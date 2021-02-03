Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Match Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Match Group’s FY2025 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist boosted their target price on Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.15.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $150.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.42. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $159.85.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,577,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Match Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Match Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 532,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,496,000 after acquiring an additional 31,556 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 49,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 26,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $471,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

