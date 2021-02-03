Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Boosted by Analyst

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) – B. Riley boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Radian Group in a report released on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $375.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RDN. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $25.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 290,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

