Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Issued By KeyCorp

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of RBC Bearings in a research note issued on Sunday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $180.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $189.97.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total value of $163,996.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 13,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total value of $2,248,335.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,291 shares of company stock worth $10,234,296. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 215.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 27.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth approximately $2,821,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 7.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 85.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 21,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

