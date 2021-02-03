Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Boosted by US Capital Advisors

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 174.29% and a net margin of 20.10%.

CQP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.41.

NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc purchased 42,425 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Robert Ball sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $224,658.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,450 shares in the company, valued at $230,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.56%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.