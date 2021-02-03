Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Reduced by Analyst

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for RBC Bearings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. William Blair also issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

ROLL stock opened at $180.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $189.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.41.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total value of $163,996.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 13,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total value of $2,248,335.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,291 shares of company stock worth $10,234,296 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

