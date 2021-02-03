Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Issued By Northcoast Research (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) – Northcoast Research dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Stanley Black & Decker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.60.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.36.

NYSE SWK opened at $177.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.07. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,423,000 after buying an additional 360,893 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $3,003,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total transaction of $1,120,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $168,438.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,546.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

