Qbic Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges (QBIC)

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded down 67.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last week, Qbic has traded down 64% against the U.S. dollar. One Qbic coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Qbic has a total market cap of $1,741.32 and $17.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qbic alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.06 or 0.00312189 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00032062 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003165 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000258 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001056 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.25 or 0.01614690 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00025702 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Qbic Profile

Qbic is a coin. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbic’s official website is qbic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Qbic Coin Trading

Qbic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qbic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.