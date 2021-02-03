QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Has $13.13 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,443 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $192.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $63.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

