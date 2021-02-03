QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for QCR in a research note issued on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QCR’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average of $33.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. QCR has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $43.38.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $75.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of QCR by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in QCR by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 14,562 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in QCR by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QCR by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in QCR by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 137,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 36,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

