QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $551.85 Million

Equities analysts expect that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will report sales of $551.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $549.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $554.10 million. QIAGEN reported sales of $413.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QIAGEN.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded QIAGEN to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nord/LB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. QIAGEN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.39.

Shares of QGEN opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $56.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.20, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average of $50.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 2.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 53.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

