QKL Stores (OTCMKTS:QKLS) vs. Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Financial Survey

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) and QKL Stores (OTCMKTS:QKLS) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.8% of QKL Stores shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Grocery Outlet and QKL Stores, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grocery Outlet 0 2 9 0 2.82 QKL Stores 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus price target of $46.30, suggesting a potential upside of 14.89%. Given Grocery Outlet’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than QKL Stores.

Volatility & Risk

Grocery Outlet has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QKL Stores has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grocery Outlet and QKL Stores’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grocery Outlet $2.56 billion 1.48 $15.42 million $0.79 51.01 QKL Stores N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Grocery Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than QKL Stores.

Profitability

This table compares Grocery Outlet and QKL Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grocery Outlet 3.09% 17.92% 6.32% QKL Stores N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats QKL Stores on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products. As of November 10, 2020, it had 350 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About QKL Stores

QKL Stores Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates supermarket chains in northeastern China and Inner Mongolia. Its supermarkets and hypermarkets sell grocery items, such as instant foods, canned foods, packaged rice and wheat powder, crackers and chips, rice and ground wheat, bottled water and beverages, and cigarettes, as well as non-food items, including cleaning products, cosmetics, and disposable razors. The company also sells fresh-food items comprising raw meat, cooked meats, seafood, noodles and pastas, milk, yogurt, eggs, and packaged dumplings, as well as bakery items comprising breads, buns, and other self-prepared foods. In addition, it offers other non-food items, such as clothing and shoes, books and stationery, bedding and home furnishings, office supplies, toys, sporting goods, and other items, as well as electronics and household use items, such as irons, electric shavers, hair dryers, and massage machines. Further, the company operates department stores that sell brand-name and luxury clothing and accessories, cosmetics, small electronics, jewelry, books, home furnishings, and bedding, as well as have a movie theater and a traditional beauty salon. As of December 31, 2015, the company operated 25 supermarkets, 16 hypermarkets, and 4 department stores. QKL Stores Inc. is headquartered in Daqing, the People's Republic of China.

