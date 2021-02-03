Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.025-1.055 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $945.55 million.Qorvo also updated its Q4 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.42-2.42 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QRVO. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.36.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.95. 2,806,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,574. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $191.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.68 and a 200 day moving average of $144.22.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $425,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,573,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.