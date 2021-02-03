Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Updates Q4 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.42-2.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.025-1.055 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $943.86 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $15.33 on Wednesday, reaching $164.00. 129,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,887. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.18 and a 200-day moving average of $143.90. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $191.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.36.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $313,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.