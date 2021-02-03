QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,068 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.6% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 307.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,256,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $265,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,478 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,224,950,000 after purchasing an additional 873,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 740,296 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 123.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,290,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $151,768,000 after buying an additional 712,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 145.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 995,323 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $115,564,000 after buying an additional 589,056 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Raymond James raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.15.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.34. The company had a trading volume of 505,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,429,268. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $184.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

