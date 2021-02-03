QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,660 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 2.2% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 10,711 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,404 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.86. 315,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,429,268. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.87. The company has a market capitalization of $184.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $2,816,401.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 67,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,738,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.15.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

