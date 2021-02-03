Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Price Down 12.6%

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)’s stock price traded down 12.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $123.05 and last traded at $124.65. 1,248,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 487,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.60.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.60.

Get Qualys alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $300,210.00. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $293,369.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,468,083.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,190 shares of company stock worth $24,305,439 in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 2.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Qualys by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Qualys by 3.9% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.