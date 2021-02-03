Qualys (QLYS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Qualys to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Qualys to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of QLYS opened at $142.60 on Wednesday. Qualys has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 66.02 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QLYS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist upped their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Northland Securities lowered Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $293,369.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,851 shares in the company, valued at $21,468,083.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $300,210.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,190 shares of company stock valued at $24,305,439. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

