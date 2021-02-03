Qualys (QLYS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Qualys to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Qualys to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of QLYS opened at $142.60 on Wednesday. Qualys has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 66.02 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.13.
In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $293,369.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,851 shares in the company, valued at $21,468,083.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $300,210.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,190 shares of company stock valued at $24,305,439. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.
