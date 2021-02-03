Quant (QNT) Price Reaches $37.13 on Top Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last week, Quant has traded up 69% against the U.S. dollar. One Quant token can now be purchased for about $37.13 or 0.00099344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a market cap of $448.29 million and approximately $10.11 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quant Token Profile

QNT is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

