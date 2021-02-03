Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Holdings Reduced by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.90% of Quanterix worth $13,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Quanterix by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,502,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,862,000 after buying an additional 379,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 23.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,028,000 after purchasing an additional 371,269 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 70.6% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 339,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,449,000 after purchasing an additional 140,459 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter valued at $3,028,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter valued at about $2,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 8,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $550,785.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $73,047.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,802.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,563 shares of company stock worth $4,483,883 in the last ninety days. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Quanterix from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $74.62 on Wednesday. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $84.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.80.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanterix Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

