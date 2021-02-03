Quark (QRK) Price Hits $0.0082

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 28.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Quark has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $409.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quark has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 268,377,888 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

