Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) (TSE:QTRH) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.94

Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) (TSE:QTRH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.94 and last traded at C$2.88, with a volume of 427494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.74.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) from C$2.40 to C$2.80 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$340.40 million and a PE ratio of 8.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

