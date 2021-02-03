Qubitica (QBIT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.00

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded up 60.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Qubitica token can now be bought for approximately $6.96 or 0.00019038 BTC on major exchanges. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qubitica has traded up 67.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00102057 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003007 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

QBIT is a token. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qubitica Token Trading

Qubitica can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

