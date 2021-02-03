Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,517,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 55,410 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.87% of Quest Diagnostics worth $300,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 29,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Argus upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

NYSE DGX traded down $3.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.46. 29,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.80. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $134.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

In other news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

