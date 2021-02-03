Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Shares Gap Down to $8.85

Shares of Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.85, but opened at $8.23. Quhuo shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quhuo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quhuo Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quhuo stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH)

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

