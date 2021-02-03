Quotient Technology (QUOT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Quotient Technology has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $121.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.96 million. On average, analysts expect Quotient Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QUOT opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. The company has a market cap of $838.17 million, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Quotient Technology news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 41,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $415,435.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,535,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,392,997.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,346 shares in the company, valued at $439,160.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on QUOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Quotient Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

