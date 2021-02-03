Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Bought by Permit Capital LLC

Permit Capital LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,000 shares during the period. Qurate Retail accounts for approximately 3.5% of Permit Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Permit Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of Qurate Retail worth $10,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 458,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 115,099 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 473.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 48,545 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 758,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 465,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 445.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 186,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 152,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Shares of QRTEA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 97,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,044. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,735,562.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.