Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,306,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,683 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.31% of Qurate Retail worth $14,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,358,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,818,000 after buying an additional 118,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,735,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.