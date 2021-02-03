Rackla Metals Inc. (RAK.V) (CVE:RAK) Shares Gap Up to $0.17

Rackla Metals Inc. (RAK.V) (CVE:RAK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.19. Rackla Metals Inc. (RAK.V) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 14,500 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.34 million and a PE ratio of -18.33.

About Rackla Metals Inc. (RAK.V) (CVE:RAK)

Rackla Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, precious, and base metals properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property, which includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,404 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District.

