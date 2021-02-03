Radient Technologies Inc. (RTI.V) (CVE:RTI) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Shares of Radient Technologies Inc. (RTI.V) (CVE:RTI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.12. Radient Technologies Inc. (RTI.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 170,661 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05.

Radient Technologies Inc. (RTI.V) Company Profile (CVE:RTI)

Radient Technologies Inc processes, sells, and distributes cannabis materials in Canada. It offers cannabis oil, standardized cannabinoid ingredients, cannabis extracts, and cannabis formulations. The company also provides extraction services for the extraction, purification and isolation of cannabinoids for third parties.

