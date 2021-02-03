RAMP Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.35 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $48.17 million and $20.35 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RAMP token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000770 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RAMP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00050039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00141766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00067095 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00251303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00063272 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00038657 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,004,558 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

Buying and Selling RAMP

RAMP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.