Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Trading Up 0.4%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.24 and last traded at $63.24. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.79.

Randstad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RANJF)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.